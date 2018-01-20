 »   »   » WHAT WENT WRONG? Anushka Shetty's SHOCKING REACTION; Says Definitely NOT Getting Married To Prabhas

Ouch!

Speaking about Prabhas, Anushka told Deccan Chronicle, "We are just very good friends. And there's nothing between Prabhas and me except friendship. We are definitely not getting married."

Anushka Shetty On Not Winning National Award

"I am not keen on a National Award. The kind of recognition and accolades the film got from the people of India is the biggest award for me. I want to do good films and make audiences happy."

Anushka, On Doing A Campaign For Rajinikanth

In the same interview, when asked about the same, she said"First of all, Rajini sir won't call me for such things. Moreover, I am not inclined towards politics."

Anushka On Her Film, Bhaaghamathie

"A few have misconstrued it as a ghost movie with a reincarnation theme. But it is a contemporary thriller and she is only a fictitious character. I play an IAS officer Sanjana, which is one of the most thought-provoking characters I have ever done."

Is Anushka Playing A Double Role?

"There was plenty of scope for performance, thanks to director Ashok garu who waited for me with the script from 2012," says the actress, adding, "I am not playing a double role, but the central character has many dimensions to her."

Did You Know, Anushka Used To Select Films Without Reading Scripts?

Talking about the same, she revealed, "When I came to the industry, I was so naïve and never used to listen to stories. Later, Puri Jagganadh Garu told me ‘don't you want to know the story of the film in which you are acting? Please listen to scripts'. That's when I took his advice seriously."

Who’s Anushka Shetty’s Competitor?

"I compete with my own self," Anushka Shetty says confidently and we gotta agree to her.