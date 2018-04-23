 »   »   » Ali Zafar Controversy: Aqsa Ali Says Harassment Charges Are FALSE, Claims It’s Personal Vendetta!

Related Articles
Ali Zafar was accused by singer Meesha Shafi for sexually harassing her and even his hairstylist came out and revealed that she faced harassment from the singer and actor inside the vanity van. However, Ali shot back saying the claims are totally fabricated and false.He's now receiving support from singer Aqsa Ali, who said that he's a gentleman and all the harassment charges pinned against him are not true. Singer Aqsa Ali, opened up to India Today by saying,
"Let me first begin by saying I'm a feminist, I was present when the so-called incident happened, with 10 other musicians. We were at Ali's residence, and Ali has a separate room for his music, a different studio kind of a place, which also has a separate entrance."
Aqsa Ali Further Commented
"Meesha came that evening to jam with us, along with her manager. We were already jamming, by the time she walked in. She came on her own accord, no one forced her to come. We jammed for about one- and- a- half hours and left, so where does the question of harassment apply? There were so many of us in the room and everyone was so professional."
The Entire Story Is Made-up, Says Aqsa Ali
"Meesha has made up the entire story. We were all present, I don't know why she is making it all up. I don't know if she had a personal vendetta, she is answerable about that, but the allegations that she is putting on Ali are absolutely wrong, I can assure you in front of us, nothing happened."
Aqsa Ali Takes A Stand For What She Believes Is True!
"There was nothing wrong with her behavior at the jam session. It was extremely professional and she just came for an hour and left, we didn't think there was anything wrong. I saw everything with my own eyes and why should I keep quiet about it."
Wrong On Many Levels!
"This is bad that people are using women empowerment to their personal gain. Keeping quiet is also not right for us,' Aqsa Ali summed it up.
