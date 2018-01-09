 »   »   » AR Rahman Becomes The Official Brand Ambassador Of Sikkim

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman was officially announced the first brand ambassador of Sikkim. Rahman was honoured at the onset of The Red Panda Winter Carnival 2018.

In a statement Rahman said, "As Helen Keller rightly said - The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. I feel this was said for Sikkim and Sikkim only."

"The beauty of Sikkim doesn't only lie in its hills and valleys but in its feelings and culture as well. I am highly impressed by the State's development and mesmerizing culture. I'm honored to be the face of this beautiful state," he added.

At the event, Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling felicitated Rahman and said they look forward to working with the music maestro, "to take the state to higher levels and achievements".

"Despite being the second smallest State in the country, we are growing at a rapid pace. We see a bigger and better future for Sikkim and with Rahman and his versatility and graceful nature, he lives up to the affectionate nickname of Aisai Puyal' (Music storm) as he breezes in from the south to the Himalayas, resonating his mellifluous melodies to the world. There couldn't have been a better fit," Gyatso said.

Coming back to Rahman, the music composer recently completed 25 years in the industry, he told Hindu in an interview, ''I feel young. I get scared if I think of the luggage and go back to the journey of 25 years. I think health is a gift and I hope it stays that way.''

Rahman was also in news recently when he talked about Rajnikanth's Decision of joining politics, '' I Personally feel that the state needs strong leadership and people who can change what is here. I want anyone who comes in, whether it is Rajinikanth or anyone else, to cater to the needs of the people, in bettering infrastructure, music and arts, and make lives better for all the farmers. I feel that kind of a miracle should happen.''

When asked, just like Rajinikanth would he ever join politics, A R Rahman replied by saying, ''No, thank you.''

