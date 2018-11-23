 »   »   »  Abbas-Mustan Upset With Salman Khan For Replacing Them? Here's How They Reacted To Race 3 Failure

Abbas-Mustan On Race 3

Director duo Abbas Mustan, who directed the first two films in Race franchise, said that a movie's success or failure depends on the audience. Though Race 3 did well at the box office, it was not received as warmly as the previous installments featuring Saif Ali Khan.

No Grudges Against Salman & Mr Taurani

When asked if there is little disappointment with Race3, Abbas said, "They are all our friends, we share good equation with Salman Khan, Ramesh Taurani (producer). We wanted the film to do well. We did wish the film should do well commercially as it was our franchise. And the film did well commercially."

Currently, Abbas-Mustan Are Basking In The Success Of Bazaar

When pointed out that Race 3 was below expectation, Mustan said, "It all depends on the audience, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't work."

The two were speaking at the success party of Saif Ali Khan's latest film, Baazaar.

Abbas-Mustan On Collaborating With Saif Ali Khan

When asked about collaborating with Saif Ali Khan, the director duo, best known for making slick thrillers such as Baazigar, Aitraaz and Humraaz, said, "We are looking for a good script so that we can work together with Saif."