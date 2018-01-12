 »   »   » ARE THE DIRECTORS LISTENING! Hrithik Roshan Wants To Pair Up With Kriti Sanon For A Film

The who's who of Bollywood showered wishes and love for Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on his birthday yesterday.

Young actress Kriti Sanon was one amongst from B Town to wish the actor.



Kriti Sanon wished Hrithik Roshan and tweeted,"Happiestt Birthday @iHrithik !! Wish you lots of happiness and a 'Super' Fabulous year ahead! Stay the warm humble person you are!!"



To which Hrithik Roshan took notice of Kriti's tweet and replied to the young actress saying,"Kriti thank you so much. I look forward to working with you. Loved u in Bareilly ki barfi".



His humble reply once again proved that the actor is supportive of young and budding talents as he appreciated Kriti's performance in 2017 sleeper hit film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'



Hrithik Roshan also is looking forward to work with Kriti Sanon. In fact the latter had once revealed that the 'Super 30' actor is her childhood crush. The two were even seen shaking a leg on Farah Khan's TV show.



Their on-screen chemistry was visible as they danced their heart out. Their fresh pairing and the interaction won the hearts of fans.



Soon after the show aired, fans of Kriti flooded her social media account with them fawning over the Jodi. Fans have been expressing their wish to see them working in a film together. Most of the tweets read how they want to see these two beautiful stars working together. "Please do a movie with Hrithik Roshan" and similar tweets were making round on Kriti's account.



Now, Hrithik too has echoed a similar sentiment. Are the directors listening?



On the work front, Kriti will be seen in Arjun Patiala opposite Diljit Dosanjh. On the other hand, Hrithik will be seen in Super 30.