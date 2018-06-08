 »   »   »  Are You Listening Deepika Padukone? PV Sindhu Thinks You Are The Perfect Choice For Her Biopic!

Deepika Padukone Is The Perfect Choice

"I think Deepika Padukone would be great; she is a very good actor," PV Sindhu told Hindustan Times.

The Makers Should Take The Final Call

"But then, I think the makers would be the best people to decide whom to cast for the film," she further added.

Work In Progress

She further added, " I've given everything to Sonu Sood and he's looking after the film quite well. They're currently working on the film. I'm there if required, but don't think I am, because I've already provided them with everything. Plus, for me, first [priority] is badminton; I'm mostly caught up with my practice and tournaments."

Will PV Sindhu Have A Cameo In Her Biopic?

To this, she had earlier clarified, "No, I don't know about this. Nothing has been decided yet."

Why Deepika Padukone Would Be Apt Choice!

Deepika Padukone was a national-level badminton player and dreamt of being a badminton champion like her dad once, but gave it up halfway. She once admitted that had it not been for the faulty infrastructure, she might have continued with the sport.

Being An Athlete Made Deepika Unstoppable

In an interview with Vogue, Deepika had earlier said, "Even before I realised it had become a big part of me, I was playing badminton professionally. Only people who have experienced sports in some form really, truly understand the value of what it brings to your life. It teaches you about success and failure. Honestly, I didn't have to keep up with it, but I know what it's made me; the value it adds, the virtues and the qualities I have learned today as a human being because of being an athlete. If I didn't have that experience, I think I would have turned out to be completely different."