 »   »   » Are You Listening Ranveer Singh? Dwayne Bravo Can't Get Deepika Padukone Out Of His Head!

Dwayne Wants To Meet Deepika Again

Dwayne called Deepika Padukone his favourite actress and said, "I want to meet her again, but this time I want to have a chat with her. That will be a dream for me."

He Recalls When He First Saw Deepika

"It was in 2006 when I first visited India with the West Indies during the Champions Trophy. I checked into a hotel and turned on my TV. I saw this ad in which a girl was endorsing this soap. I realised it was Deepika.

The Deepika Effect

He further added, "From 2006 till now, she's still in my head." Hmm..we wonder how Deepika's beau Ranveer reacts to this!

Bravo's Blushing Moment

Harbhajan then asked, "You didn't find any Deepika in Trinidad? "Bravo blushed and said, "You can't find another Deepika, there's only one Deepika."

Bollywood Dreams

Recently when asked if he's all game for Bollywood Bravo said, " Yes, definitely when the opportunity comes, I will grab it with both hands and that's part of my plan at some point in the future. So, let's see. Fingers crossed, hopefully one day."

His Wish-List

Bravo said, "If I get an opportunity, I would like to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone."