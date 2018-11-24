 »   »   »  Arjun Kapoor Confesses He's Not Single; Says He Is Open To Marriage Now!

Arjun Spills The Beans About His Relationship Status

Arjun left everyone surprised when he admitted, "No, I'm not single," when Karan Johar quizzed him about his relationship status.

Jahnvi's Reaction To Arjun's Confession

The 'Dhadak' actress who was sharing the couch with him on the show and the host Karan Johar were momentarily left speechless by his confession.

Would He Introducing His New Partner To His Family Soon?

To this, Arjun quickly added, "Clearly, it has just happened," pointing towards Janhvi who quipped, "Yeah, it has been introduced on this show."

Arjun Says He's Open To Marriage

Further when Karan asked him if he is open to marriage, he said, "Yes, now I am. Earlier, I wasn't."

Do we hear wedding bells ringing soon?

Love Is In The Air

Lately, Arjun has been pretty open about his lady love Malaika by way of public appearances. The alleged lovebirds are often spotted on dinner dates together.

More recently, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep posted a picture of Arjun seated with Malaika, her hand possessively on his knee while he had his arm around her, as they faced the camera with their friends.