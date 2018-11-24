 »   »   »  Arjun Kapoor Confesses He's Not Single; Says He Is Open To Marriage Now!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
-
It's the season of love in Bollywood. While Bollywood celebrities are getting hitched, there are others who are finally opening up about their relationship. One such alleged couple is Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora who have lately been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for their public appearances and sudden public display of affection.
Amidst rumours of their wedding in April 2019, Arjun recently opened up about his relationship status on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. Here's what the actor had to say-
Arjun Spills The Beans About His Relationship Status
Arjun left everyone surprised when he admitted, "No, I'm not single," when Karan Johar quizzed him about his relationship status.
Jahnvi's Reaction To Arjun's Confession
The 'Dhadak' actress who was sharing the couch with him on the show and the host Karan Johar were momentarily left speechless by his confession.
Would He Introducing His New Partner To His Family Soon?
To this, Arjun quickly added, "Clearly, it has just happened," pointing towards Janhvi who quipped, "Yeah, it has been introduced on this show."
Arjun Says He's Open To Marriage
Further when Karan asked him if he is open to marriage, he said, "Yes, now I am. Earlier, I wasn't."
Do we hear wedding bells ringing soon?
Love Is In The Air
Lately, Arjun has been pretty open about his lady love Malaika by way of public appearances. The alleged lovebirds are often spotted on dinner dates together.
More recently, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep posted a picture of Arjun seated with Malaika, her hand possessively on his knee while he had his arm around her, as they faced the camera with their friends.