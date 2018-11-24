English
 »   »   »  Arjun Kapoor Confesses He's Not Single; Says He Is Open To Marriage Now!

Arjun Kapoor Confesses He's Not Single; Says He Is Open To Marriage Now!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    It's the season of love in Bollywood. While Bollywood celebrities are getting hitched, there are others who are finally opening up about their relationship. One such alleged couple is Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora who have lately been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for their public appearances and sudden public display of affection.

    Amidst rumours of their wedding in April 2019, Arjun recently opened up about his relationship status on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. Here's what the actor had to say-

    Arjun Spills The Beans About His Relationship Status

    Arjun left everyone surprised when he admitted, "No, I'm not single," when Karan Johar quizzed him about his relationship status.

    Jahnvi's Reaction To Arjun's Confession

    The 'Dhadak' actress who was sharing the couch with him on the show and the host Karan Johar were momentarily left speechless by his confession.

    Would He Introducing His New Partner To His Family Soon?

    To this, Arjun quickly added, "Clearly, it has just happened," pointing towards Janhvi who quipped, "Yeah, it has been introduced on this show."

    Arjun Says He's Open To Marriage

    Further when Karan asked him if he is open to marriage, he said, "Yes, now I am. Earlier, I wasn't."

    Do we hear wedding bells ringing soon?

    Love Is In The Air

    Lately, Arjun has been pretty open about his lady love Malaika by way of public appearances. The alleged lovebirds are often spotted on dinner dates together.

    More recently, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep posted a picture of Arjun seated with Malaika, her hand possessively on his knee while he had his arm around her, as they faced the camera with their friends.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 24, 2018, 12:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 24, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue