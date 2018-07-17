 »   »   »  Arjun Kapoor Is Counting Hours For Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak Release! View Picture

As sweet as it sounds, the clock for Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak is ticking and it's Arjun Kapoor who is the most excited of them all. Janhvi is all set to win hearts in her debut movie Dhadak, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 20, 2018 and Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle posting stories supporting Janhvi Kapoor. His gesture supporting Janhvi speaks volume and she couldn't have asked for more.

Check out the picture from Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story on Dhadak release below...



It's so awesome, right? We're glad that Arjun Kapoor is doing everything possible to promote Dhadak and we're sure that in the coming 3 days, he'll do many other things to make his followers hit the theatres.



Also, the sad part was that Arjun Kapoor could not make it to the Dhadak screening as he was out of town. Janhvi Kapoor opened up by saying, "Arjun bhaiyya has some work, so he will be missing it. He's coming back on July 18, so he will watch the movie after he returns to the city." However, Janhvi revealed that she's excited that Anushla Kapoor was be there during the screening. "Arjun bhaiyya and Anshula didi are not in town right now. She is coming back earlier, on July 14 because I told her she has to be there for the first cast and crew screening."



Dhadak, is a remake of the superhit Marathi movie Sairat, which released in the year 2016. The Hindi version of the movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and co-produced by Karan Johar. We're sure that Dhadak will become a massive hit, just like the Marathi movie Sairat and pave way for Janhvi Kapoor in Bollywood.



