Arjun Kapoor: Jhanvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak Reminds Me Of Ishaqzaade Days!

    Arjun Kapoor says the trailer of his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Bollywood debut Dhadak makes him nostalgic. The 32-year-old actor, who made his debut in Hindi film industry with 2012's Ishaqzaade, says looking at the response to the trailer of the Shashank Khaitan-directed film he can understand how people must have reacted to the rushes of his first movie.

    "When I see rushes of Dhadak I realise this is how people must have seen my debut trailer. I was in that trailer and I didn't get any sense at that time and today six years later may be I can be objective about how people experienced Parma and Zoya."

    Dhadak Arjun Kapoor

    "Ishaan and Janhvi look amazing together and Shashank is a very dear friend. We worked on Ishaqzaade. He has turned out to be a perfect choice to bring out energy from these two young actors. I am happy people are liking the trailer and the songs. I have a feeling that 'Dhadak' is going to be a big hit," Arjun told PTI on the sidelines of IIFA.

    Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, "Dhadak" is the official remake of Marathi blockbuster "Sairat", about two doomed lovers of different castes. The film is set to be released on July 20.

    Also, expectations are much higher on Jhanvi Kapoor as people see her carrying the legacy of her mother forward. We're sure that Jhanvi will not dissapoint and will mesmerise one and all by her acting skills in Dhadak. The trailer and songs of the movie has been accepted well by the audiences and the only thing left now is the movie to be released on the silver screen.

    Dhadak is a remake of the superhit Marathi movie Sairat, which released in the year 2016. The famous song Zingaat would be remade in Hindi as well, which will be released tomorrow in June 26, 2018.

    (Inputs From PTI)

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 17:58 [IST]
