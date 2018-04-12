 »   »   » A Furious Arjun Kapoor THRASHES A Website For Objectifying Janhvi Kapoor's Dress In A Ridiculous Way

Related Articles
- Will Salman Khan Forgive Arjun Kapoor? Here's What The Latter Did When 'Bhaijaan' Was In Jail
- Arjun Kapoor Turns Intelligence Officer For Raj Kumar Gupta's Next Inspired By A True Event?
- AIB Knockout: Bombay High Court Refuses Interim Relief To Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor!
- Sridevi's Demise: Here's How Arjun Kapoor Is Making Up For The Loss On The Sets Of Namastey England!
- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar! Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra's Intense Looks Is Making Us Curious
- Arjun Kapoor Shares A Post On His Mom's 6th Death Anniversary & It Will Leave You Choked Up!
- Kriti Sanon All Set To Play Parvatibai In Panipat! Read Details
- Panipat TEASER POSTER! Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor & Kriti Sanon To Star In Ashutosh Gowariker's Next
- Mumbai HC Refuses Interim Relief To Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor In AIB Event Row
- Sridevi's Demise! Arjun Kapoor To Do UNTHINKABLE For Janhvi Kapoor While She's SNAPPED On Dhadak Set
- Sridevi's Demise: Despite HURT Arjun Kapoor Turns Supportive For Step-Sisters Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor
- LAST JOURNEY PICTURES! Sridevi Dressed Up As A Beautiful Bride In A Red Saree; Live Update
- AWW! Janhvi Kapoor Makes Ishaan Khattar Sit On Her Lap, Their New Cozy Pictures Spark Affair Rumours
Sridevi is no more but Arjun Kapoor is leaving no stones unturned for helping his half-sisters - Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in their toughest phase of life. From sharing motivational posts on social media to inviting them at his house, Arjun is all there for them and his fans are loving this protective side of the actor!
A few hours ago, Arjun came across an article, in which the website has objectified Janhvi Kapoor's dress in a really bad taste and the actor thrashed the website left and right for writing such kind of stuff. Here's what Arjun tweeted..
An Angry Arjun Kapoor Slams The Website
"U know what Fuck u man fuck u as a website for highlighting or bringing it to anyone s attention...and it's shameful that ur eye would go searching for something like this shame on u...this is how our country looks at young women yet another shining example...ashamed by this..." [sic]
Earlier, Arjun Also Slammed The Govt. For Not Taking Stand For ‘Kathua Rape Case’
He had tweeted, "A life is lost a childhood taken & yet everything is politically connected leading to a so called secular country getting divided on caste & religion because that digresses from the reality that our country, the silent government & its leaders still don't respect woman or lives."
Arjun, On The Work Front
On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is busy with the shoot of his upcoming two films - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namaste England and in both of the films, Arjun is paired opposite Parineeti Chopra.
Janhvi Is Also Busy With Dhadak Shoot
Just like her brother, Janhvi Kapoor is spending most of the time on the sets of her upcoming film, Dhadak, a film which will mark her debut in Bollywood. The film also casts Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khattar and is helmed by Shashank Khaitan.
Dhadak Is In Tremendous Buzz
Be it the first look posters of the film or the amazing chemistry between Janhvi & Ishaan, the film has have the audience all excited and it's also good to see that Janhvi is finding solace in her work.
Dhadak Shoot Near Victoria Memorial
Not so long ago, the duo was also seen shooting near famous Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. Sporting a simple 'salwar-kameez', Janhvi looked everything pretty, while Ishaan looked cool in his casual wear.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.