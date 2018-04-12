 »   »   » A Furious Arjun Kapoor THRASHES A Website For Objectifying Janhvi Kapoor's Dress In A Ridiculous Way

An Angry Arjun Kapoor Slams The Website

"U know what Fuck u man fuck u as a website for highlighting or bringing it to anyone s attention...and it's shameful that ur eye would go searching for something like this shame on u...this is how our country looks at young women yet another shining example...ashamed by this..." [sic]

Earlier, Arjun Also Slammed The Govt. For Not Taking Stand For ‘Kathua Rape Case’

He had tweeted, "A life is lost a childhood taken & yet everything is politically connected leading to a so called secular country getting divided on caste & religion because that digresses from the reality that our country, the silent government & its leaders still don't respect woman or lives."

Arjun, On The Work Front

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is busy with the shoot of his upcoming two films - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namaste England and in both of the films, Arjun is paired opposite Parineeti Chopra.

Janhvi Is Also Busy With Dhadak Shoot

Just like her brother, Janhvi Kapoor is spending most of the time on the sets of her upcoming film, Dhadak, a film which will mark her debut in Bollywood. The film also casts Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khattar and is helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

Dhadak Is In Tremendous Buzz

Be it the first look posters of the film or the amazing chemistry between Janhvi & Ishaan, the film has have the audience all excited and it's also good to see that Janhvi is finding solace in her work.

Dhadak Shoot Near Victoria Memorial

Not so long ago, the duo was also seen shooting near famous Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. Sporting a simple 'salwar-kameez', Janhvi looked everything pretty, while Ishaan looked cool in his casual wear.