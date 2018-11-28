 »   »   »  Arjun Kapoor Gets SLAMMED As Anshula Receives RAPE THREATS Over A Silly Mishap With Janhvi Kapoor!

This Is Utterly Shameful!

Yesterday, when Janhvi attended Social For Good event, she was quoted as saying, "You want to protect the people in your life. Like for example my sister actually just recently got trolled on social media. She did something silly on Koffee with Karan and started getting like rape threats and stuff. And it was just weird to me."

Janhvi Further Added..

"As people are faceless on social media, they feel they can have opinions that sometimes cross a moral line. So when I put stuff that's personal up on social media, I do think of that too. I feel protective towards them. What people might say about them or about my equation with them. You tend to be guarded."

Arjun Also Slammed The Abusers

Arjun also took to the micro-blogging site and expressed his anger and wrote, "Something I assumed was an absolute non issue on Koffee with Karan has escalated into @anshulakapoor being abused & I can't be bothered by protocol anymore. F**k all those trolls who wish harm to my sister. I hope ur mom or sister never have to go thru what u have put us thru..." [sic]

Shockingly, Rather Than Slamming The 'Rape Threats', Netizen Started Slamming Arjun

An user wrote, "It was not at all @anshulakapoor it was you @arjunk26 who created pressure on her by telling you won't come back home & all those immature things. You also know deep down your heart that with you things are not ok the way you all show on social media. #DoubleStandards." [sic]

Hate Comments Kept Pouring In For Arjun

While blaming Arjun for the entire fiasco, an user wrote, "In my views it was your fault. You put Anshula in that spot, you are older brother & should have never take that show or call so seriously to put Anshula in that spot. It was not a big deal if she had said hey Karan it's me. It doesn't mean she loves you any less #KoffeeWithKaran." [sic]

Netizen Post Mean Comments On Arjun's Post

Another user called the entire incident a 'cheap trick of publicity' and wrote, "Everyone everyone, this is a cheap trick to increase the number of followers of Anshula. Look he tagged her also. This product of nepotism is a disgrace in the hindi film industry." [sic]

And It Continued..

"U aren't a kid anymore to throw tantrums on national tv....it was disgusting the way u reacted on last game. Tho I believe Anshula was kept in difficult space by you and it's not her fault," wrore an user!