English
 »   »   »  Arjun Kapoor Gets SLAMMED As Anshula Receives RAPE THREATS Over A Silly Mishap With Janhvi Kapoor!

Arjun Kapoor Gets SLAMMED As Anshula Receives RAPE THREATS Over A Silly Mishap With Janhvi Kapoor!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shocked? So are we! Recently, when Arjun kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor graced the couch of Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan, things went little awkward when Janhvi called Anshula Kapoor and insisted her to say 'Hey Karan, it's me'. But Anshula stayed mum because of Arjun Kapoor started shouting that he won't come home if she said it. Needless to mention, it was all in a fun mood but things went really bad when Janhvi shared a picture with Anshula and the latter started getting bashed for not supporting Janhvi!

    This Is Utterly Shameful!

    Yesterday, when Janhvi attended Social For Good event, she was quoted as saying, "You want to protect the people in your life. Like for example my sister actually just recently got trolled on social media. She did something silly on Koffee with Karan and started getting like rape threats and stuff. And it was just weird to me."

    Janhvi Further Added..

    "As people are faceless on social media, they feel they can have opinions that sometimes cross a moral line. So when I put stuff that's personal up on social media, I do think of that too. I feel protective towards them. What people might say about them or about my equation with them. You tend to be guarded."

    Arjun Also Slammed The Abusers

    Arjun also took to the micro-blogging site and expressed his anger and wrote, "Something I assumed was an absolute non issue on Koffee with Karan has escalated into @anshulakapoor being abused & I can't be bothered by protocol anymore. F**k all those trolls who wish harm to my sister. I hope ur mom or sister never have to go thru what u have put us thru..." [sic]

    Shockingly, Rather Than Slamming The 'Rape Threats', Netizen Started Slamming Arjun

    An user wrote, "It was not at all @anshulakapoor it was you @arjunk26 who created pressure on her by telling you won't come back home & all those immature things. You also know deep down your heart that with you things are not ok the way you all show on social media. #DoubleStandards." [sic]

    Hate Comments Kept Pouring In For Arjun

    While blaming Arjun for the entire fiasco, an user wrote, "In my views it was your fault. You put Anshula in that spot, you are older brother & should have never take that show or call so seriously to put Anshula in that spot. It was not a big deal if she had said hey Karan it's me. It doesn't mean she loves you any less #KoffeeWithKaran." [sic]

    Netizen Post Mean Comments On Arjun's Post

    Another user called the entire incident a 'cheap trick of publicity' and wrote, "Everyone everyone, this is a cheap trick to increase the number of followers of Anshula. Look he tagged her also. This product of nepotism is a disgrace in the hindi film industry." [sic]

    And It Continued..

    "U aren't a kid anymore to throw tantrums on national tv....it was disgusting the way u reacted on last game. Tho I believe Anshula was kept in difficult space by you and it's not her fault," wrore an user!

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 11:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue