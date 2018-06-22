English
 Arjun Kapoor Is All Praises For Janhvi Kapoor After Watching The Dhadak Trailer!

Arjun Kapoor Is All Praises For Janhvi Kapoor After Watching The Dhadak Trailer!

    Recently, while promoting Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor revealed to an entertainment portal that her 'Arjun Bhaiya' has praised her acting chops after watching the trailer and said, ""Arjun Bhaiya ne actually jab who mujhse mile unhone bola k aisa lag raha hai k aapne honest kaam kiya hai, koi heroine ki acting nahi kar rahe, aap honestly aapka kirdaar nibhane ki koshish kar rahe hai. Main bahut khush hui ye sun ke."

    Now, in an interview, Arjun Kapoor also said that he is very excited for Janhvi's debut film. "I am very happy for her. I know how important it is for debutantes to have the right team behind them."

    "Many new faces are launched every year, but the presentation of Dhadak feels good. Shashank (Khaitan) is a great director and Ishaan (Khatter) is superb. Based on the trailer, it looks like they have all worked very hard. I hope Jhanvi gets the same love that all the rest of our family members have got," said Arjun.

    For the uninitiated, before the trailer launch of Dhadak, Arjun had also taken to his social media account to wish luck to Janhvi and had posted, "Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever @janhvikapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I'm not there in mumbai but I'm by your side, don't worry."

    "I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow ur own path & instinct. It's not gonna be easy but I know your are ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for #dhadak! I'm certain my friends @shashankkhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & @ishaan95 as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan !!!"

    Dhadak is all set to hit the theatres on July 20, 2018.

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 17:17 [IST]
