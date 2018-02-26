 »   »   » Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar & Others Rush To Console Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor After Sridevi's Death!

Legendary actress Sridevi passed away in Dubai on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. Post her death, her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have reportedly been brought in to stay at their uncle Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence.

Sridevi along with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi were in Dubai to attend Boney's nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

On the other hand, Janhvi stayed back in Mumbai as she was busy with herdebut film Dhadak. After the wedding was over, Boney and Khushi returned to Mumbai a couple of days ago while Sridevi stayed back in Dubai.

Reportedly Boney once again flew down to Dubai yesterday to give his wife a surprise. They were supposed to go for a dinner. Unfortunately Sridevi passed away after a fainting spell in the bathroom.

In a moving gesture, Anil Ambani sent an aircraft to Dubai to bring back Sridevi's mortal remains in India.

As per a Hindustan Times report, senior airport officials said a 37-seater private aircraft flew from Mumbai to Dubai around 1.35pm on Sunday. The Embraer 135 landed at Dubai at around 4.40pm (IST). Officials said the flight would return to Mumbai only after all the procedures and after the post-mortem were performed in Dubai. The body will be flown back today i.e Monday.

Meanwhile, several B-town celebs rush to Anil Kapoor's residence to console the Kapoor sisters-

Arjun Kapoor Rushes To Be With His Step-Sisters The actor was shooting for Namaste England. When Arjun heard about Sridevi's demise, he immediately rushed to offer condolences to his step-sisters Janhvi and Khushi. It Was Reported That He Wasn't On Good Terms With Janhvi- Khushi In fact, Arjun opened up to Huffington Post last year, and had admitted that the Kapoor siblings do not exactly have a relationship. "We don't really meet and spend time together, so it doesn't really exist," he was quoted as saying. He Denied Holding Any Grudges He had said, "I am sure I've had various degrees of emotions against her (Sridevi) and him (Boney Kapoor). I only look forward. I try make it a point not to dwell on what could have, what should have..." Sridevi Passes Away! Arjun, KJo, Anil Rush To Console Janhvi "It's very cordial. I respect anybody in my father's life the same way because he would expect me to do that. So I respect her (Sridevi) and don't wish ill towards anyone. That's how I follow..." Karan Johar Was The First Person To Meet Janhvi As per a india.com report, Janhvi's Dhadhak director Karan Johar escorted her from her Lokhandwala residence and brought her to Anil's Juhu bungalow last night. Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor And Rani Mukherji Too Dropped By Rekha and Rani Mukherji were also spotted at Anil Kapoor's residence and to console the Kapoor family. Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor too returned back from their shooting of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

