 »   »   »  Arjun Kapoor- Malaika Arora's Relationship Gets Anil Kapoor's Approval; Here's What The Actor Says!

Of late, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been painting the town red with their alleged romance. Right from stepping out for dinner dates to commenting on each other's Instagram posts, the lovebirds ain't shying away from their PDA anymore.

To add more fuel to the rumours, Arjun recently confessed on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan that he is not single. Further he chose Malaika over Katrina Kaif as the one person to cast in a sexy song during the rapid fire round.

When Karan asked him if he is planning to introduce 'her' to the family, Arjun quipped, "It has to fall into place. There's a lot that's happened in the family in the last few months. A lot has happened in my life in the last few months that has given me perspective."

Well folks, recently when Anil Kapoor was asked about his nephew's relationship status on Neha Dhupia's podcast, 'No Filter Neha', here's what the actor had to say-

Anil Approves Arjun- Malaika's Relationship When quizzed about Arjun- Malaika's relationship, the actor told Neha, "I know him very well. Whatever makes him happy, makes me happy." He Is Happy For His Nephew He further added, "I don't want to comment on anything as that's personal... whatever he does. We all family members have believed in that whatever makes the other person happy, makes us happy." Are You Listening Ishaan & Janhvi? Anil said that he would like Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter to do a film together. The two had earlier starred together in Dhadak. Anil's Advice To His Daughter Sonam & Son-In-Law Anand During the questionnaire round when Anil was asked to give an advice to his daughter Sonam and son-in-law Anand Ahuja, the actor had only one reply, 'God bless them'. Coming Back To Arjun- Malaika There were rumours floating in that the lovebirds might get hitched in April 2019. When Malaika was asked about it, she told HT, "Whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don't need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life- it's beautiful and precious."

