 »   »   »  Sridevi's Demise: Arjun Kapoor Narrates The HORRIFIC Day & How He Dealt With Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor

Arjun On The Tragic Day

Speaking of Sridevi's demise, Arjun said, "So much happened that we didn't have the time to figure things out. Having experienced something as harsh as that, I wouldn't wish it for my worst enemy. I know what it feels like to be in a situation where you're grasping for life."

Arjun On How He Reacted When He Heard The News

"I was in Punjab when I got the news. I called my maasi and sister immediately. I had to do what I felt was right. That's what mom would expect of me, to be there for my father and family. If I can be a good brother and a good son, then why not?"

Arjun Was All Hearts While Speaking About His Family

He further added, "Mujhe toh kuchh achha hi mil raha hai, I'm getting two more sisters and helping my father feel a little relaxed. People jumped the gun that everything was perfect when it came to my relationship with Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and dad."

Arjun On How He Bonded With Janhvi & Khushi

"It was at a nascent stage as we were still figuring out things. But we were comfortable with each other and that was a good starting point. Mujhe darr tha ki zyada baat karne se nazar lag jayegi. I wanted things to take their own course."

He Further Added..

"Janhvi and Khushi are both sorted. Today, we are able to speak one-on-one. I know they will figure out life in their own time, in their own way. Anshula and I are there for them."

Arjun Says He’s All There For His Sisters

"The good part is that we have our independent lives, but whenever need be, we are there for each other. That's how it should be. We don't have to suddenly become a happy pretentious khandaan, which is why I took some time.

He Further Added..

"Now, I'm talking about it as there's a certain ease and I've been able to figure things out.

Kabhi kabhi in all the bhaag-daud, you don't realise how important it is to connect, sit down and have a meal with your loved ones. Somewhere, all of us have been able to get that perspective."