 »   »   »

Arjun Kapoor On Janhvi & Khushi: They’re Very Nice, Sensible Kids, Maybe More Than Me, Too

Posted By:
    Arjun Kapoor has been the strongest pillar of strength for his half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor post the sudden demise of their mother Sridevi Kapoor. In a candid conversation with a leading daily, Arjun revealed after this tragic incident, their family is still figuring things out and picking up the pieces. The actor also praised jhanvi and Khushi and said they are very sensible kids. During the trailer release of Dhadak, Arjun was not in Mumbai but had posted an emotional message for Jhanvi, He wrote, "Firstly, sorry I'm not there in Mumbai but I'm by your side, don't worry (sic)."

    When the daily asked about this message, Arjun said, "It's difficult for me to give a one-off reply, or in a 'by the way' manner. I actually need a lot of time to process what has happened. But I just did what I felt impulsively at that point. Between me and my sister (Anshula), we felt that it was the right thing to do. Also, it all happened after we consulted my maasi (maternal aunt) because I'll always need her consent [for certain things] for her to be fine about our actions."

    I Still Don't Have Answers To A Lot Of Things

    He further added, "Honestly, we're still figuring things out and picking up the pieces. I'm a really emotional person, so my emotions do come out [especially on social media]. So, you can say that my protective side comes around in those moments.''

    ''I'll continue to be that way as a brother and as somebody who's always looking out for their best interest. But I still don't have answers to a lot of things. Too much has happened and I wouldn't wish these things even on my worst enemies. I've experienced it first-hand, so if I encompass everything in one answer, it would make the matter very small."

    I Need Some More Time To Figure Out What Life Holds For Us

    ''Also, as somebody who has always been extremely close to his father, I want Janhvi and Khushi to be absolutely okay as much as I would want Anshula to be fine. But the things that have led us to these circumstances are extremely tragic; that's why I need some more time to figure out what life holds for us."

    Both Janhvi & Khushi Are Sorted Kids

    "They're very nice, sensible kids, maybe more than me, too. There's a lot of dignity and grace in the way they've conducted themselves. In a way, I think my father is also relieved that they both are such sorted kids, as that could have been the toughest thing in such a situation. For me, there are no rights and wrongs in this [because] it's all still a blur, as a lot has happened. When I come to terms with it myself, I will be able to answer it better."

    Arjun Also Talked About janhvi's Debut Film Dhadak

    "I'm looking forward to watching Dhadak, and I'm very happy that people have reacted so positively to the trailer and also [to] Janhvi. She has started doing her [promotional] interviews, and she was at home a few days back to discuss how I went about my interviews during Ishaqzaade (2012; his debut film). She is a very inquisitive child that way, who's learning how to go about things. This is a good time for her to focus on work."

