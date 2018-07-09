 »   »   »  Arjun Kapoor On Janhvi & Khushi: They’re Very Nice, Sensible Kids, Maybe More Than Me, Too

Related Articles
- Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About His Marriage Plans After His Grandma Threatens Him To Get Hitched Soon!
- Arjun Kapoor: Jhanvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak Reminds Me Of Ishaqzaade Days!
- Janhvi Kapoor's Emotional Post For Arjun Kapoor On His Birthday: You Are The Reason For Our Strength
- From Flab To Fab: How Birthday Boy Arjun Kapoor Carved His Own Destiny In Bollywood!
- IIFA 2018: Boney Kapoor Gets Teary-Eyed On Collecting Sridevi's Award With Son Arjun By His Side!
- IIFA Rocks 2018 Inside Pics: From Varun Dhawan's Groupfie To Anil Kapoor's Dashing Ramp Walk!
- Arjun Kapoor Is All Praises For Janhvi Kapoor After Watching The Dhadak Trailer!
- Janhvi Kapoor Reveals How Arjun Kapoor Cheers Her Up When She Gets Upset Reading 'Negative' Comments
- IIFA 2018: Arjun Kapoor Falls Ill; Kriti Sanon Rehearses For Her Killer Performance
- Salman Khan Will Not Forgive Arjun Kapoor; Rejects Boney Kapoor's Film Cos Of Him
- Salman Khan-Arjun Kapoor’s Ugly Spat Causes A Major Financial Loss For Boney Kapoor!
- Sridevi Would've Been So Glad To See Arjun Kapoor Caring For Janhvi Keeping All The Bitterness Aside
Arjun Kapoor has been the strongest pillar of strength for his half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor post the sudden demise of their mother Sridevi Kapoor. In a candid conversation with a leading daily, Arjun revealed after this tragic incident, their family is still figuring things out and picking up the pieces. The actor also praised jhanvi and Khushi and said they are very sensible kids. During the trailer release of Dhadak, Arjun was not in Mumbai but had posted an emotional message for Jhanvi, He wrote, "Firstly, sorry I'm not there in Mumbai but I'm by your side, don't worry (sic)."
When the daily asked about this message, Arjun said, "It's difficult for me to give a one-off reply, or in a 'by the way' manner. I actually need a lot of time to process what has happened. But I just did what I felt impulsively at that point. Between me and my sister (Anshula), we felt that it was the right thing to do. Also, it all happened after we consulted my maasi (maternal aunt) because I'll always need her consent [for certain things] for her to be fine about our actions."
I Still Don't Have Answers To A Lot Of Things
He further added, "Honestly, we're still figuring things out and picking up the pieces. I'm a really emotional person, so my emotions do come out [especially on social media]. So, you can say that my protective side comes around in those moments.''
''I'll continue to be that way as a brother and as somebody who's always looking out for their best interest. But I still don't have answers to a lot of things. Too much has happened and I wouldn't wish these things even on my worst enemies. I've experienced it first-hand, so if I encompass everything in one answer, it would make the matter very small."
I Need Some More Time To Figure Out What Life Holds For Us
''Also, as somebody who has always been extremely close to his father, I want Janhvi and Khushi to be absolutely okay as much as I would want Anshula to be fine. But the things that have led us to these circumstances are extremely tragic; that's why I need some more time to figure out what life holds for us."
Both Janhvi & Khushi Are Sorted Kids
"They're very nice, sensible kids, maybe more than me, too. There's a lot of dignity and grace in the way they've conducted themselves. In a way, I think my father is also relieved that they both are such sorted kids, as that could have been the toughest thing in such a situation. For me, there are no rights and wrongs in this [because] it's all still a blur, as a lot has happened. When I come to terms with it myself, I will be able to answer it better."
Arjun Also Talked About janhvi's Debut Film Dhadak
"I'm looking forward to watching Dhadak, and I'm very happy that people have reacted so positively to the trailer and also [to] Janhvi. She has started doing her [promotional] interviews, and she was at home a few days back to discuss how I went about my interviews during Ishaqzaade (2012; his debut film). She is a very inquisitive child that way, who's learning how to go about things. This is a good time for her to focus on work."
Also Read: Kizie Aur Manny: Sushant Singh Rajput's The Fault In Our Stars Remake Gets A Title, First Look Out!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.