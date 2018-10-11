 »   »   »  Not Having An HR In Office Is Bizarre: Arjun Kapoor On Vikas Bahl Controversy

There were always whispers in the industry about the allegations of sexual harassment against Vikas Bahl, says Arjun Kapoor, who is shocked that it happened at Phantom Films, a production banner which was viewed as a torchbearer of change in cinema.

Bahl is accused of sexual harassment by a former employee of Phantom Films, formed by four partners - Bahl, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena. The company was dissolved last week amid allegations that Kashyap and Motwane did not address the issue, a claim both deny.

Arjun, 33, said he had interacted with the four filmmakers and it was saddening to read the details. "There was speculation in the industry.There were certain people who knew the reality within the office (Phantom Films). The hearsay doesn't allow us the power to do something when people within the office are not doing something. It is like when there is a robbery happening in your house, the neighbour can't file the complaint.

"Not having an HR in office is bizarre, I am not able to wrap my head around this... It is basic for any company, you could have saved the girl from further damage if you had a safe environment in your office, it is sad and bizarre," Arjun told PTI.

Arjun said there is not point giving individuals importance by discussing them as everyone is still coming to terms with it. "We had only heard, we had no understanding. It is unfortunate as they were intelligent, sorted and successful people who were going to be the torchbearers of change in our films.

"It is a sad time for people as we are still processing what happened. There is no reason talking about individuals, giving them more importance than they deserve. They will be outcast anyway."

