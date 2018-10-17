 »   »   »  Arjun Kapoor Reveals Why He Disappeared After Sridevi's Death; Calls Himself The Whirlwind Of Chaos

Arjun's First Reaction When Karan Told Him To Join Him On The Show With Janhvi

"When Karan Johar told me that this was the combination, I was pleasantly surprised, because I am the buffoon and prankster on Koffee With Karan. I thought that I'll get to spend some time with Janhvi.

Honestly, I haven't been able to spend time with her. In February (when Sridevi passed away) I was shooting for Namaste England."

Arjun Feels He Couldn't Spend Much Time With Janhvi

"I literally entered into their lives as the whirlwind of chaos. I did my bit and whatever I could. My sister allowed to welcome them as our family, or at least put them at ease at that moment, and simplify things as much as we could by being supportive."

Why Arjun Had To Disappear?

He further continues, "And, then I had to disappear and go work. She had Dhadak releasing. When the trailer came out, I was not in town, and when the film was releasing, I came back a day before.

Now I was away for India's Most Wanted (next film) for a month-and-a-half in Nepal. So, I have also kind of been away from her and Khushi Kapoor."

Arjun On Knowing Janhvi

"I've met them in between. We've had dinners at home and obviously, they spend a lot more time with Anshula Kapoor, and so with my dad (Boney Kapoor). Now that I look back, I haven't spent any time with them. I felt it was a nice way of me getting to know her."

Arjun Was All Praises For Janhvi

"I did get to know her a lot better, off camera also. She's a very sorted girl. She's sensible and funny, and also has quite a few hidden talents that came around in the show; just like how I am, a hidden gem (laughs)."

'Maybe I And She Would Have Taken A Couple Of More Dinners And Lunches'

"I think this was meant to be that we would discover each other. What Karan does is, he allows you to be in a comfortable environment and that kind of let's go your inhibitions that maybe I and she would have taken a couple of more dinners and lunches and maybe a holiday or two.

How Sweet!

"Now, suddenly after spending two hours, I feel like I've known her all my life. I can only be thankful to Karan for choosing this combination," concluded Arjun.