 »   »   »  Arjun Kapoor Reveals Why He Hasn't Introduced GF Malaika Arora To His Family; CONFIRMS Wedding Plans

Is Arjun Kapoor Single?

When Karan asked him about the same, he said, "No, I'm not single." When he was further quizzed if he would be introducing this girlfriend to his family anytime soon, Arjun asserted, "Clearly, it has just happened."

Why Will Arjun Take Time To Introduce His GF To Family?

He said, "It has to fall into place. There's a lot that's happened in the family in the last few months. A lot has happened in my life in the last few months that has given me the perspective. Last six months have taught to me more about life than I have imagined." [sic]

Arjun On His Marriage Plan

When KJo asked Arjun if he is now open to marriage, Arjun rather gave a positive reply and said, "Yes, now I am. Earlier, I wasn't." [sic]

Arjun On Sridevi's Demise & How He And Anshula Came Together For Janhvi-Khushi

"A moment changes everything, I have been through that moment, I wouldn't wish it for my worst enemy. I and Anshula did everything out of pure honesty knowing that we would have needed somebody at that time.

We couldn't have that but that doesn't mean Janhvi and Khushi shouldn't. My mother would have wanted that. If she was alive that's the first thing she should've said is, "Go be there. Don't hold any grudges, your life is too short." [sic]

He Further Added..

"It took me a lot of courage to ask Anshula, "I think this is the right thing, what do you feel?" It was 2 am in the morning and when I told her, the first thing she asked was, "Where are the girls?" [sic]

Arjun On The Bizarre Coincidence Of He And Janhvi Losing Their Mothers Just Before Their Debut Film

"I think, we both, and of course, Anshula and Khushi are included in then I say that we've had our backbones snapped and handed a new life to deal with.

So, it's like being handicapped for the rest of eternity but learning how to walk again and deal with perhaps the most amazing life you're gonna get to be an actor, to be loved by the world, to be watched on the big screen is everything and more that one dreams of achieving." [sic]

Arjun On Janhvi's Loss: I Know How That Vacuum Feels

"But you don't have that person that you wanna come back home and share it with and you want to be vulnerable and you want to be normal with. So, now you have to be sorted when you're not sorted at all.

I think that is the connection that I had with her the most. I have spoken more to her about it because we di have this ability to bond over.

My heart went out to her because I know how that vacuum feels. It's like I was living it again and my heart used to break every time because it's a bittersweet journey." [sic]