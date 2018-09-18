English
 »   »   »  Arjun Kapoor's Grandmother Thinks He Should Get Married To Parineeti Chopra In Real Life!

Arjun Kapoor's Grandmother Thinks He Should Get Married To Parineeti Chopra In Real Life!

By
    This year on his birthday, Arjun Kapoor had shared his granny Nirmal Kapoor's wish for his birthday. The message on the envelope read, "To Arjun Kapoor with love dadi. Jaldi shaadi karo. From Mrs Nirmal Kapoor." Arjun captioned the picture as, "When ur Dadi's gift is a threat & request along with a bribe & command all rolled into one !!! @nirmalkapoorbombay #bossgrandma". Well now, it looks like Arjun's daadi's wait for a perfect bride for him has come to an end.

    After watching the Namaste England trailer, Arjun's grandmother has found a perfect bride for her grandson and its none other than his Namaste England co-star Parineeti Chopra.

    abhishek

    Arjun's grandmom has liked her the actor's on-screen chemistry with Parineeti so much, she thinks that they should get hitched in real life, too.

    While talking about the same, Arjun shares, "After watching Namaste England's trailer, dadi said that out of all my co-stars, I look best on screen with Parineeti. She thinks that Parineeti is the perfect bride for me in real life as well."

    The recently released trailer of Namaste England has garnered immense love and appreciation from across the quarters. The trailer has not just hooked the audience but has also captivated Arjun's grandmother.

    Arjun's character in the film is of course not someone who will let go of his love so easily and hence sets off for a voyage to London to bring his wife home. What follows is a roller coaster of emotions as the husband tries to convince his wife to come back to India so that they can rebuild their lives again.

    Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Namaste England' is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe, starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It's a fun quintessential Bollywood film.

    Presented by Jayantilal Gada (pen) & Reliance Entertainment presents in association with BlockBuster Movie Entertainers, Namaste England is slated to release on 19th October, 2018.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 15:40 [IST]
