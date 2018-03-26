 »   »   » Arjun Kapoor Shares A Post On His Mom's 6th Death Anniversary & It Will Leave You Choked Up!

Six years ago, Arjun Kapoor's mom Mona Shourie Kapoor breathed her last and to mark her sixth death anniversary, Arjun Kapoor shared an emotional post on his Instagram page. The post shows an endearing picture of Arjun Kapoor, all decked up and walking a red carpet along with his mom.

He wrote, "As I was shooting by a canal today in Patiala wishing I could send u a picture of how nice the location was Mom I realised I never quite got to walk the red carpet with u to show u one of my films but I'm certain in the last 6 years u have walked every step of the way with me thru these 9 films."

"Along with mine & Anshula s personal journeys...wish u were here Mom so much has transpired so much where I would have looked at u for answers and looked at u to draw strength..."

"I don't know if I'm doing a decent job at it but I'm taking one day at a time and making each moment count trying to be a truthful reflection of u n ur teachings...can't believe it's been 6 years to the day but I have thought of u every breath I have taken pls smile spread ur warmth n positivity wherever u are cause god knows the world me and Anshula need it...love u forever and beyond.." [sic]

Arjun Kapoor isn't just a doting son but also a doting brother. After his mom left this world, Arjun has been a constant support for his younger sister, Anshula Kapoor and they have set 'siblings goals'.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Namaste England, opposite Parineeti Chopra and their pictures from the shoot location is already doing the rounds on the social media.

Arjun & Parineeti debuted together in Ishqzaade and people loved their chemistry hence, fans are already excited to see them together on screen one more time!