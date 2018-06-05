English
 »   »   »  Arjun Kapoor Slams A Media House For Posting A Troll Article On Jhanvi Kapoor's Dress!

Arjun Kapoor Slams A Media House For Posting A Troll Article On Jhanvi Kapoor's Dress!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Social media is dark and full of trollers and one can't really have complete control over what people say or do at any given point of time. A popular media house posted an article about trolls poking fun at Jhanvi Kapoor's dress by showcasing their comments and all of this has not gone down well with Arjun Kapoor as he lashed out on Twitter against the media house for giving importance to trolls.

    He shared the article on his Twitter handle and captioned it as, "2 trolls write a comment n for the web team of a big newspaper it's a news story... slow clap ridiculous how trolls are given attention by the media & they wait for us to retaliate...the lesser the stories the lesser the trolls win..." Also the media house had captioned their article on Twitter as, "Janhvi Kapoor wears a cute dress but fans think she forgot something important."

    Jhanvi Kapoor No Pants Legs

    The trolls took aim at Jhanvi Kapoor's outfit by saying that she forgot to wear her jeans and one user commented, "Ohhhh bechari jldi m jeans phna bhul gai (Poor girl, she forgot to wear her jeans in a hurry)." Another user commented, "Koi isko kapray dilade (Someone buy her some clothes)."

    Also, a month ago Arjun Kapoor had thrashed a media house for the same purpose as it made fun of Jhanvi Kapoor's dress and it looks like he'll protect his half sister on all social media platforms come what may.

    Also Read: Kareena Kapoor BLASTS Feminists For Their Non-stop Lecture, Says She's A Feminist In The RIGHT WAY

    Read more about: arjun kapoor jhanvi kapoor
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 18:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue