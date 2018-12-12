 »   »   »  Pictures: Arjun Kapoor Spotted Leaving Rumoured Girlfriend Malaika Arora’s Residence

Arjun Walking Out Of Malaika's Building

Arjun Kapoor is seen coming out of alleged girlfriend Malaika Arora's building gate. This ‘Half-Girlfriend' actor is sporting a casual all black look, wearing a black tee, distressed jeans, black sandals and a black hat. When asked about his relationship status on an episode of Koffee With Karan 6, Arjun confirmed that he is not single anymore and that marriage is on his mind. But he did not confirm that Malaika is his girlfriend. Karan Johar later got Malaika to react to this episode which he posted on Instagram. The actress told Karan, "It was hot, honest and I loved every bit of it."

Fans Approach Arjun For Selfie

Malaika has got our curiosity piqued with her comment on the Arjun Kapoor episode of Koffee With Karan 6. But when she herself was asked about her relationship status on another episode, she said that she didn't want to talk about her personal life.

Arjun Walks Towards His Car

Arjun and Malaika have reportedly been going strong for a while. There are also reports that the charming couple might soon move in together in March 2019.

Arjun And Malaika On Social Media

Arjun and Malaika have been spotted together publicly on numerous occasions. They may be tight-lipped about their relationship but they are definitely not shying away from appearing together in public and commenting on each other's social media. Malaika, a fitness enthusiast recently posted a picture of herself doing yoga on Instagram, and captioned it ‘Monday Motivation'. Arjun was one of the first to leave a comment saying "Regular Monday Morning". It might not be long before they confirm that they are in a relationship together.