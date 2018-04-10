 »   »   » Arjun Kapoor Turns Intelligence Officer For Raj Kumar Gupta's Next Inspired By A True Event?

Is This The Title Of The Film?

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Raj Kumar Gupta is gearing up to begin work on his next which is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller titled 'Most Wanted'. It is said that the film is inspired by a real-life secret mission that took place between 2012 and 2014 to capture one of India's most wanted terrorists.



Arjun Zeroed Down As The Leading Man

The report further states that after spending two years researching, writing and casting for the film has finally zeroed in on Arjun Kapoor as his leading man. "A couple of weeks ago, Raj Kumar finalised Arjun Kapoor to play an intelligence officer and the hero of this do-or-die covert operation. The two have had a couple of narrations and long telephonic conversations about the project recently," a source told the daily.



Arjun Has Liked The Script

The source revealed that Arjun who has a packed year ahead with Namastey England, Panipat and Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy is currently working on his dates.



"Arjun loved the script and Raj Kumar has demanded start-to-finish dates because he wants to shoot in one go without any distractions. Since Arjun has already committed to three yet-torelease films - Vipul Shah's romcom Namaste England alongside Parineeti Chopra, Ashutosh Gowariker's battle royal Panipat with Sanjay Dutt and the Hindi remake of the Telugu Blockbuster Arjun Reddy - he is working out his dates. They are both keen to take this story of a terrorist, who was eventually captured without a single shot being fired, to the world soon," the source told Mirror.







The Makers Are Eyeing For A 2019 release

Reportedly the makers are targeting for a 2019 release for this film which will be shot across Nepal and Delhi, among other places, in a start-to-finish schedule in the second half of the year.



Did You Know This Trivia?

Arjun Kapoor and Raj Kumar Gupta were supposed to collaborate on the screen adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's bestseller Revolution 2020. Back in 2014, Arjun had admitted that he would be playing the protagonist Gopal in the film but had refused to divulge details, saying, "I'm a producer's son, I'll wait for the announcement." Unfortunately, the project never materialised and both Arjun and Raj Kumar moved to other films.

