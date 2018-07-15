English
Is There A RIFT Between The Two? Arjun Kapoor To Miss Jahnvi Kapoor's Dhadak Screening!

    Arjun Kapoor has been a pillar of strength to both Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor after Sridevi's death and has taken up all the responsibilities of an elder brother. He was beside them during their testing times and there will never be a rift between the two, come what may. Arjun will miss Dhadak's screening not because of a rift; the actor is not in town and will only be back on July 18, 2018. Hence he'll not be attending Jahnvi Kapoor's Dhadak screening. However, his sister Anshula Kapoor will be present at the screening, as she'll reach Mumbai a few days earlier.

    As we all know, Arjun Kapoor badly wanted to be with Jahnvi Kapoor during the screening of Dhadak, but due to unavoidable circumstances, he'll have to miss out. Jahnvi Kapoor had opened up in a recent interview by saying that she'll miss Arjun Kapoor during the screening but understands that he is busy and not in town. Jahnvi will catch up with Arjun when he's back in town on July 18 and the whole family might sit down and watch the movie together. That's even the more amazing, right?

    Here's What Janhvi Said About Arjun Kapoor Missing Dhadak Screening

    "Arjun bhaiyya has some work, so he will be missing it. He's coming back on July 18, so he will watch the movie after he returns to the city."

    Jahnvi Is Excited That Anshula Kapoor Will Be By Her Side

    "Arjun bhaiyya and Anshula didi are not in town right now. She is coming back earlier, on July 14 because I told her she has to be there for the first cast and crew screening."

    A Good Family Support

    We're glad that despite Arjun Kapoor missing out on Dhadak special screening, Anshula Kapoor is making up for it, and this will indeed make Jahnvi Kapoor feel more happy and confident.

    The Grand Release Of Dhadak

    Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak is all set to hit the theatres on July 20, 2018. The movie is a remake of the superhit Marathi flick Sairat.

