 »   »   »  Is There A RIFT Between The Two? Arjun Kapoor To Miss Jahnvi Kapoor's Dhadak Screening!

Arjun Kapoor has been a pillar of strength to both Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor after Sridevi's death and has taken up all the responsibilities of an elder brother. He was beside them during their testing times and there will never be a rift between the two, come what may. Arjun will miss Dhadak's screening not because of a rift; the actor is not in town and will only be back on July 18, 2018. Hence he'll not be attending Jahnvi Kapoor's Dhadak screening. However, his sister Anshula Kapoor will be present at the screening, as she'll reach Mumbai a few days earlier.

As we all know, Arjun Kapoor badly wanted to be with Jahnvi Kapoor during the screening of Dhadak, but due to unavoidable circumstances, he'll have to miss out. Jahnvi Kapoor had opened up in a recent interview by saying that she'll miss Arjun Kapoor during the screening but understands that he is busy and not in town. Jahnvi will catch up with Arjun when he's back in town on July 18 and the whole family might sit down and watch the movie together. That's even the more amazing, right?