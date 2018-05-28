 »   »   »  Arjun Rampal & His Wife Mehr Jessia CALL IT QUITS After 20 Years Of Marriage!

It's Time To Move To Different Destinations

The official statement read, "After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth."

A Solid Support System

"We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey."

Arjun & Mehr Feel Truth Can Get Distorted & Lost

"Both of us being extremely private people feel strange to be making this statement, but such are the circumstances of our lives. Where the truth can get distorted and lost."

They Will Always Be There For Their Daughters

"We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would therefore appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on.We won't be commenting on this any further," concluded the couple in the statement.

Meanwhile,

For those who ain't aware, reports of a rift in their marriage were at the peak when Arjun and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan were alleged to be having an affair. In fact when Sussane separated from husband and actor Hrithik Roshan, many gossip columns claimed that it was her supposed closeness to Hrithik's then close friend Arjun Rampal which cracked their relationship.