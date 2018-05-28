English
Arjun Rampal & His Wife Mehr Jessia CALL IT QUITS After 20 Years Of Marriage!

    While it's raining weddings in Bollywood this year, here arrives a heartbreaking news instead! After Farhan Akhtar, yet another Bollywood celebrity couple's marriage has bit the dust. We are talking about Arjun Rampal who has announced his separation from his wife Mehr Jessia.

    Arjun and Mehr were married for 20 years and have now mutually agreed to go separate ways. The couple announced their separation in an official statement to Bombay Times where they maintained that while their relationship has ended, but their love for each other lives on. Scroll down to read more-

    It's Time To Move To Different Destinations

    The official statement read, "After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth."

    A Solid Support System

    "We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey."

    Arjun & Mehr Feel Truth Can Get Distorted & Lost

    "Both of us being extremely private people feel strange to be making this statement, but such are the circumstances of our lives. Where the truth can get distorted and lost."

    They Will Always Be There For Their Daughters

    "We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would therefore appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on.We won't be commenting on this any further," concluded the couple in the statement.

    Meanwhile,

    For those who ain't aware, reports of a rift in their marriage were at the peak when Arjun and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan were alleged to be having an affair. In fact when Sussane separated from husband and actor Hrithik Roshan, many gossip columns claimed that it was her supposed closeness to Hrithik's then close friend Arjun Rampal which cracked their relationship.

    Arjun and Mehr tied the knot in 1998 and are parents to two daughters, Mahikaa (16) and Myra (13). Earlier, a 2017 Filmfare report had claimed that the couple had been living separately for months, and had taken a six-month break to 're-evaluate' their relationship.

