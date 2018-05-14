 »   »   » Arjun Reddy Hindi Remake: Shahid Kapoor Is Having 'Dark Thoughts' & This Picture Is A Proof!

Shahid Kapoor Is 'Arjun Reddy'

The 'Padmaavat' actor posed for a picture with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producers Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde. He captioned the picture, "Team ARJUN REDDY is READY !! Here we go. Wish us luck guys. @imvangasandeep @MuradKhetani @ashwinvarde.



Dark Thoughts

Interestingly posting signing the film, Shahid is already in the zone of 'Arjun Reddy'. Subsequent to this update, the actor shared a picture on his Insta story and even mentioned dark thoughts on it.











A Challenging Role For Shahid

The actor who has earlier played dark characters in films like Kaminey and Udta Punjab has a challenge up his sleeve. Vijay Deverakonda's performance in the original film was quite appreciated by the critics and audience and it needs to be seen if Shahid matches up his act in the remake.



Shahid Kapoor Was Always The First Choice For Arjun Reddy Remake

In an interview with Firstpost, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had said, "As an actor, he has no inhibitions. Arjun Reddy is a character with a lot of rage and I think Shahid can convincingly bring it alive on screen. I was clear from the beginning that I wanted to work with him."



The Core Essence Of Arjun Reddy Has Been Retained

"We're planning to commence shooting from July. Telugu audiences loved the core emotion of Arjun Reddy and we don't want to tamper with it. The newness and shock value that worked in favour of the original will be retained."



Shahid Kapoor's Arjun Reddy Will Be More Hit-Hitting

"When I made Arjun Reddy, I wasn't sure where to draw the line in terms of representation of certain things. I don't think I'd have to restrict myself when it comes to the Hindi version. I believe I'll have more freedom in Bollywood. We can make it even more hard-hitting."

