 »   »   » Arjun Reddy Hindi Remake: Tara Sutaria To Play Shahid Kapoor's Girlfriend In The Film?

Arjun Reddy To Go On Floors In July

"The film is scheduled to go on the floors in July and the team is looking for an actress opposite Shahid at the moment. While the locations are yet to be finalised, the plan is to shoot in India as well as abroad," a source had earlier told Mumbai Mirror.



The Search Comes To An End?

Buzz is that the lucky girl to bag the Hindi version of Arjun Reddy is none other than Tara Sutaria.











Tara Sutaria In Arjun Reddy Remake

As per a Pinkvilla report, Tara Sutaria who would be making her Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff starrer Student Of The Year 2 has already bagged her second film.



How Different Would Be Shahid's Film From Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy?

A Mumbai Mirror report had earlier quoted a source as saying, "It follows Arjun's anger issues after he suffers a heartbreak. The film was widely acclaimed and earned cult status in Telangana. Now, the premise will be adapted to a North Indian setting."



The Hindi Version Will Be More Hard-Hitting

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had earlier told Firstpost, "We're planning to commence shooting from July. Telugu audiences loved the core emotion of Arjun Reddy and we don't want to tamper with it. The newness and shock value that worked in favour of the original will be retained."



He had further added, "When I made Arjun Reddy, I wasn't sure where to draw the line in terms of representation of certain things. I don't think I'd have to restrict myself when it comes to the Hindi version. I believe I'll have more freedom in Bollywood. We can make it even more hard-hitting."











On Casting Shahid Kapoor

Explaining his decision of casting Shahid in the Hindi remake, the director had said, "As an actor, he has no inhibitions. Arjun Reddy is a character with a lot of rage and I think Shahid can convincingly bring it alive on screen. I was clear from the beginning that I wanted to work with him."

