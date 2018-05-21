 »   »   » Arjun Reddy Hindi Remake: Tara Sutaria To Play Shahid Kapoor's Girlfriend In The Film?

Related Articles
- Arjun Reddy Hindi Remake: Shahid Kapoor Is Having 'Dark Thoughts' & This Picture Is A Proof!
- Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Party: Ranbir-Katrina, Salman-Aishwarya & Other B-Town Exes Under A Roof!
- Arjun Reddy Remake: Why Is Shahid Kapoor Refraining From Confirming That He's Doing The Film?
- What Irked Sonam Kapoor So Bad That She Ended Up Comparing Kareena Kapoor With EX Shahid Kapoor?
- Arjun Reddy Remake: Shahid Kapoor In Vijay Deverakonda's Shoes, Why Was Arjun Kapoor Replaced?
- A Big Fat Wedding: Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh & Shahid Kapoor Set The Stage On Fire [Inside Photos]
- Shahid Kapoor In A Never Seen Before Avatar In Raja Krishna Menon's Next! Read Details
- Here's Why Shahid Kapoor Didn't Hide The News Of Mira Rajput's Second Pregnancy!
- Shahid Kapoor Just Announced Wife Mira Rajput's Second Pregnancy With This Cute Post!
- WOW! Brothers Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter To Star In A Movie Together? Read Details
- Is Shahid Kapoor A Dominating Elder Brother? Ishaan Khatter Reveals The Truth!
- Shahid Kapoor & His Wife Mira Rajput Expecting Their Second Baby?
Ever since a Hindi remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' has been officially announced, there has been a lot of curiosity around the new cast. While it's confirmed that Shahid Kapoor would be stepping into Vijay Deverakonda's shoes to play the titular role, everyone is curious to know who would play the part of Arjun's girlfriend which was originally essayed by Shalini Pandey in the Telugu version.
ALSO READ: STRANGE! What's Keeping Deepika Padukone Away From Signing Multiple Films Post Padmaavat?
Arjun Reddy revolves around a brilliant surgeon with anger management issues who falls for his junior and how he goes down the dark path of alcoholism and substance abuse after the failed relationship. Reports suggest that the makers have finally found their leading lady-
Arjun Reddy To Go On Floors In July
"The film is scheduled to go on the floors in July and the team is looking for an actress opposite Shahid at the moment. While the locations are yet to be finalised, the plan is to shoot in India as well as abroad," a source had earlier told Mumbai Mirror.
The Search Comes To An End?
Buzz is that the lucky girl to bag the Hindi version of Arjun Reddy is none other than Tara Sutaria.
Tara Sutaria In Arjun Reddy Remake
As per a Pinkvilla report, Tara Sutaria who would be making her Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff starrer Student Of The Year 2 has already bagged her second film.
How Different Would Be Shahid's Film From Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy?
A Mumbai Mirror report had earlier quoted a source as saying, "It follows Arjun's anger issues after he suffers a heartbreak. The film was widely acclaimed and earned cult status in Telangana. Now, the premise will be adapted to a North Indian setting."
The Hindi Version Will Be More Hard-Hitting
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had earlier told Firstpost, "We're planning to commence shooting from July. Telugu audiences loved the core emotion of Arjun Reddy and we don't want to tamper with it. The newness and shock value that worked in favour of the original will be retained."
He had further added, "When I made Arjun Reddy, I wasn't sure where to draw the line in terms of representation of certain things. I don't think I'd have to restrict myself when it comes to the Hindi version. I believe I'll have more freedom in Bollywood. We can make it even more hard-hitting."
On Casting Shahid Kapoor
Explaining his decision of casting Shahid in the Hindi remake, the director had said, "As an actor, he has no inhibitions. Arjun Reddy is a character with a lot of rage and I think Shahid can convincingly bring it alive on screen. I was clear from the beginning that I wanted to work with him."
Well, we just can't wait to watch Shahid pull off yet another challenging role!
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Looks Magical At Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's Wedding & The After Party! [PICS]
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.