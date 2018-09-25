 »   »   »  Arjun Reddy Remake: After Tara Sutaria's Exit, Kiara Advani Steps In To Romance Shahid Kapoor

Since the time it has been announced, the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster, Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, has been a major point of discussion. The edgy love story first made waves when the director of the original, Sandeep Vanga, was taken aboard by producer Bhushan Kumar's T-Series with Krishan Kumar and Cine1 Studios' Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde to helm the Hindi version as well. After that, the film made headlines when Shahid Kapoor was locked to play the title role.

Reportedly, Tara Sutaria who is all set to debut in Bollywood with Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2 was supposed to star in the Hindi remake. However, the actress opted out of the film due to reasons best known to her. With Tara's exit, everyone was curious to know which actress would step into her shoes. But now, the wait is finally over. It's now official that Kiara Advani will be the leading lady of the film.



Did You Know That Kiara Advani Was The First Choice For The Film? It's sheer coincidence and destiny that Kiara was the first to be considered when the director initially started scouting for his heroine. Kiara and Sandeep had even met and discussed the possibility. But later, due to date issues (the film was supposed to go on floors in August earlier), the talks took a bit of a backseat.

She Was Destined To Do This Film Now that the film is going on floors in early October, things fell back in place. Early this week, Kiara was signed for the film and the actress has even started her creative meetings with Sandeep Vanga.

Kiara Calls It One Of Her Most Challenging Roles Of Her Career So Far "Arjun Reddy has always been one of my favorite films," she says. "There are so many shades to the heroine's character; I'm very excited about it." The film will require Kiara to have several variations in terms of performance as well as look.

Here's Why Kiara Bagged The Film Filmmaker Sandeep adds, "Kiara epitomizes the female character in the film to the T. She has the perfect combination of innocence (in terms of looks) and maturity (in terms of performance) that's so important for the character."



Well, we just can't wait to watch this fresh pairing on the big screen. What about you folks?

