 »   »   » Arjun Reddy Remake: Why Is Shahid Kapoor Refraining From Confirming That He's Doing The Film?

A few days back, we had told you that a Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's blockbuster film 'Arjun Reddy' is on the cards and the makers have confirmed Shahid Kapoor to be stepping into Vijay's shoes. This film will mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu director Sandeep Reddy Vanga who also helmed the original film.
While the director had earlier confirmed Shahid being a part of Arjun Reddy, the actor on the other hand recently revealed that it might happened and nothing is official yet. Scroll down to read more-
Shahid In Two Minds About Giving His Nod?
In an interaction with the media on the sidelines of 19th IIFA voting weekend, when Shahid was asked about being a part of Arjun Reddy remake, the actor said, "I'm very excited that it might come to me, that it might happen. You will hear an official announcement if anything happens."
His Bizarre Comment
Further when the reporters told him that the director has already given a quote confirming his presence, Shahid quipped, " He also thinks I'm the right choice?"
Here's Why The Filmmaker Had Shortlisted Shahid For This Role
While speaking to Firstpost, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had said, "As an actor, he has no inhibitions. Arjun Reddy is a character with a lot of rage and I think Shahid can convincingly bring it alive on screen. I was clear from the beginning that I wanted to work with him."
Some More Details
"We're planning to commence shooting from July. Telugu audiences loved the core emotion of Arjun Reddy and we don't want to tamper with it. The newness and shock value that worked in favour of the original will be retained."
The Remake Will Be More Hard-Hitting Than The Original Film
"When I made Arjun Reddy, I wasn't sure where to draw the line in terms of representation of certain things. I don't think I'd have to restrict myself when it comes to the Hindi version. I believe I'll have more freedom in Bollywood. We can make it even more hard-hitting," the filmmaker had further added.
The Plot
Arjun Reddy had Vijay Devarakonda essaying the role of Arjun, a brilliant surgeon, who goes down the dark path of alcoholism and substance abuse after a failed relationship. The blockbuster is being remade in different languages. While Shahid Kapoor stars in the Hindi remake, reports suggest that the Tamil version stars actor Vikram's son Dhruv.
The hunt for the female lead is still on. Meanwhile at the same event, Shahid also spoke about the status of his upcoming yet-untitled film with director Imtiaz Ali. The actor said, " It's not happening this year and we will probably work on something else." Currently Shahid is busy working on Batti Gul Meter Chalu.
On the personal front, the actor is in a happy space as his wife Mira Rajput is expecting their second child.
