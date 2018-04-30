 »   »   » Arjun Reddy Remake: Why Is Shahid Kapoor Refraining From Confirming That He's Doing The Film?

Shahid In Two Minds About Giving His Nod?

In an interaction with the media on the sidelines of 19th IIFA voting weekend, when Shahid was asked about being a part of Arjun Reddy remake, the actor said, "I'm very excited that it might come to me, that it might happen. You will hear an official announcement if anything happens."



His Bizarre Comment

Further when the reporters told him that the director has already given a quote confirming his presence, Shahid quipped, " He also thinks I'm the right choice?"



Here's Why The Filmmaker Had Shortlisted Shahid For This Role

While speaking to Firstpost, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had said, "As an actor, he has no inhibitions. Arjun Reddy is a character with a lot of rage and I think Shahid can convincingly bring it alive on screen. I was clear from the beginning that I wanted to work with him."



Some More Details

"We're planning to commence shooting from July. Telugu audiences loved the core emotion of Arjun Reddy and we don't want to tamper with it. The newness and shock value that worked in favour of the original will be retained."



The Remake Will Be More Hard-Hitting Than The Original Film

"When I made Arjun Reddy, I wasn't sure where to draw the line in terms of representation of certain things. I don't think I'd have to restrict myself when it comes to the Hindi version. I believe I'll have more freedom in Bollywood. We can make it even more hard-hitting," the filmmaker had further added.



The Plot

Arjun Reddy had Vijay Devarakonda essaying the role of Arjun, a brilliant surgeon, who goes down the dark path of alcoholism and substance abuse after a failed relationship. The blockbuster is being remade in different languages. While Shahid Kapoor stars in the Hindi remake, reports suggest that the Tamil version stars actor Vikram's son Dhruv.

