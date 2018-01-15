 »   »   » Army Day: Nimrat Kaur Talks About Patriotism & Has A Message For Us Civilians!

Nimrat Kaur's father Bhupinder Singh (Shaurya Chakra) was an Army officer who was kidnapped and was killed after 7 days by terrorists and Nimrat was just a 12-year-old girl when the incident shook her entire life.

Nimrat, along with her mother and sister Rubine, were taken care by her father's colleagues in the Army and on the occasion of Army Day, January 15 2018, the actress opened up about patriotism and gave a message to us civilians saying patriotism should go beyond Facebook posts and urged them to actually go out and do something good for the benefit of our country.