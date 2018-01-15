 »   »   » Army Day: Nimrat Kaur Talks About Patriotism & Has A Message For Us Civilians!

Nimrat Kaur's father Bhupinder Singh (Shaurya Chakra) was an Army officer who was kidnapped and was killed after 7 days by terrorists and Nimrat was just a 12-year-old girl when the incident shook her entire life.
Nimrat, along with her mother and sister Rubine, were taken care by her father's colleagues in the Army and on the occasion of Army Day, January 15 2018, the actress opened up about patriotism and gave a message to us civilians saying patriotism should go beyond Facebook posts and urged them to actually go out and do something good for the benefit of our country.
Go Out & Do Something
She said people should not showcase their patriotism "by merely posting a ‘I am proud of Indian Army' post on their social media accounts," and should actually do "something" for the country.
Help The Soldiers
"Especially the foot soldiers - people should do something. They come from low income groups, and in most of the cases, they are the only earners in their family. And after their death, it's really difficult for their families to sustain. So, maybe people can support their children's education, or something like that," said Nimrat Kaur.
Walking Down Memory Lane
Nimrat revealed that she's still in touch with her father's unit even after 24 years, "So many years have passed and they still treat me as their own daughter. I keep in touch with most of them through my mother, because she is in touch with almost all of them. It's a matter of great pride for me that they are still in touch with us. They get excited with whatever I achieve, and I am equally as excited to see them happy with my achievements."
Army Day
"I remember the ceremonial flag hosting event that took place in my father's unit for the Army Day. He used to take all of us for the ceremony, and I felt so proud when I saw the tricolour unfurl, and get super proud at the fact that my father was in the Army, protecting this country."
Respect Every Human Being
Nimrat Kaur concluded on the occasion of Army Day, "That's the only thing that matters. You know we had so many people taking care of us, and my father made sure that we, as children, didn't belittle them or disrespect them. He told us that we should respect every human being on this planet, and that is something that I still follow. It's one of the simplest things that I ever learnt from him."