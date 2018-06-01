 »   »   »  Arshad Warsi Made A Blink-N-Miss Cameo In Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Trailer & We Can't KEEP CALM!

Arshad's Blink-And-Miss Appearance In Sanju Trailer

For those eyes fail to notice, the actor appears alongside 'Sanju' Ranbir Kapoor in a scene from M Bole Toh song from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.



Surprise, Surprise

It's a known fact that Arshad shares a good equation with Rajkumar Hirani and had worked with him in the 'Munnabhai' series.



Sanju Is A Beautiful Film

Arshad was quoted as saying to DNA, "Ranbir is brilliant. I have seen him in workshops. I know the script. Raju is a friend so, he tells me about it. I know at what lengths these people, Raju have gone to make sure everything is right and the scenes... So, for me to reveal anything about it is out of the question but what I can tell you is that even if it's not a biopic, it is still a beautiful film. Even if it wasn't Sanjay Dutt biopic and you would go to see this film, you will love it. It is so beautiful, the scenes are so touchy... It is Raju! He works so hard on his films."



People Will Get To See What Actually Happened With Sanju

Earlier in an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Arshad had revealed, "I am looking forward to the Sanjay Dutt biopic. I know the script. It's brilliant. I feel it will be fortunate that people will get to see what actually happened with Sanju. Something which nobody knows. It's a sad case. Everybody just gets up, shouts and points fingers. But nobody really knows the truth. It's sad how nobody even knows anything about it. After seeing the film, everybody would say poor guy went through all this for nothing."



We All Can Learn From Sanju's Mistakes

At the trailer launch event of Sanju, Ranbir said, "Sanjay Dutt is a courageous man who has given his life out there to be made into a movie. We all can learn from Sanju's mistakes . That is why he has given this gracefully- given away all the stories. To tell these are the mistakes that I have made. I can understand from his mistakes and learn from them."

