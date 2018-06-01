 »   »   »  Arshad Warsi Made A Blink-N-Miss Cameo In Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Trailer & We Can't KEEP CALM!

Related Articles
The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor's much awaited film Sanju left everyone with goosebumps. Right from getting Sanjay Dutt's mannerisms bang on to Rajkumar Hirani's effective story-telling loaded with an array of emotions, the 3 minute long video made all of us say, '29th June, you better arrive soon'. Sanju is touted to be one of the most awaited films of 2018 and has been a hot topic of discussion since its inception.
While we were busy watching the trailer of Sanju on loop, we came across a pleasant surprise and it's got to do something with our lovable Circuit aka Arshad Warsi. Scroll down to read more-
Arshad's Blink-And-Miss Appearance In Sanju Trailer
For those eyes fail to notice, the actor appears alongside 'Sanju' Ranbir Kapoor in a scene from M Bole Toh song from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.
Surprise, Surprise
It's a known fact that Arshad shares a good equation with Rajkumar Hirani and had worked with him in the 'Munnabhai' series.
Sanju Is A Beautiful Film
Arshad was quoted as saying to DNA, "Ranbir is brilliant. I have seen him in workshops. I know the script. Raju is a friend so, he tells me about it. I know at what lengths these people, Raju have gone to make sure everything is right and the scenes... So, for me to reveal anything about it is out of the question but what I can tell you is that even if it's not a biopic, it is still a beautiful film. Even if it wasn't Sanjay Dutt biopic and you would go to see this film, you will love it. It is so beautiful, the scenes are so touchy... It is Raju! He works so hard on his films."
People Will Get To See What Actually Happened With Sanju
Earlier in an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Arshad had revealed, "I am looking forward to the Sanjay Dutt biopic. I know the script. It's brilliant. I feel it will be fortunate that people will get to see what actually happened with Sanju. Something which nobody knows. It's a sad case. Everybody just gets up, shouts and points fingers. But nobody really knows the truth. It's sad how nobody even knows anything about it. After seeing the film, everybody would say poor guy went through all this for nothing."
We All Can Learn From Sanju's Mistakes
At the trailer launch event of Sanju, Ranbir said, "Sanjay Dutt is a courageous man who has given his life out there to be made into a movie. We all can learn from Sanju's mistakes . That is why he has given this gracefully- given away all the stories. To tell these are the mistakes that I have made. I can understand from his mistakes and learn from them."
Rajkumar Hirani's directorial, Sanju traces the journey of highs and lows of Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt. Coming from a family of cinema legends, he himself became a film star, and then saw dizzying heights and darkest depths: adulation of diehard fans, unending battles with various addictions, brushes with the underworld, prison terms, loss of loved ones, and the haunting speculation that he might or might not be a terrorist.
Sanju is a hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of one man's battle against his own wild self and the formidable external forces trying to crush him.
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani, the film is
slated to release on 29th June, 2018.
