 »   »   »  Arshad Warsi Out? Ranbir Kapoor To Step In As 'Circuit' In Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai Sequel?

Ranbir Kapoor to Replace Arshad Warsi as 'Circuit' in Munna Bhai 3 after success of Sanju |FilmiBeat

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju tasted stupendous success at the box office with praises pouring in for his impressive act. The fans absolutely loved the reel and real Sanju's camaraderie in the song which appears during the closing credits and now are eagerly waiting to watch them weave magic once again in YRF's Shamshera where Dutt plays the main antagonist.

Meanwhile, rumors are rife that Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor might reunite on the big screen for yet another interesting project. If sources are to be believed, the two actors will be seen in yet another sequel of Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai. Scroll down to read more details-

Ranbir To Replace Arshad As Circuit? A Filmfare report stated that a source close to the makers informed them that Hirani might cast Ranbir to play the role of Circuit alongside Munna Bai which was essayed by Arshad Warsi in the previous parts. The Makers Are Impressed By Ranbir's Act In Sanju The report quoted a source as saying, "Seeing Ranbir's performance in Sanju everyone is impressed. The makers believe Ranbir and Sanjay will share great on-screen chemistry considering their rapport with each other." Hirani Would Love To Work With Ranbir Again After Sanju During the promotions of Sanju, when quizzed about his working experience with the actor, Rajkumar Hirani had said, "Ranbir is a quiet guy who lurks around, but he has a method, I would love to work with him again." Will Munna Bhai sequel be that film? Guess we will have to wait until the makers drop an official announcement. The Film Is Still In The Scripting Stage Earlier the filmmaker was quoted as saying to Outlook magazine, " We wanted to do the third Munna Bhai film and even wrote a lot of it, but we were not able to match the script with the first two. Now, I have found something, though we still have to write it." Ranbir Kapoor Is On A Roll Post the success of Sanju, the actor features on every director's wish-list. His platter is full of films belonging to different genre which includes Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Karan Malhotra's Shamshera and a romantic comedy with Luv Ranjan co-starring Ajay Devgn.

Not many people know that Rajkumar Hirani had considered Ranbir for 3 Idiots and PK. Ranbir had revealed in an interview, " Not many people know that Raju sir (Rajukumar Hirani) was considering me for 3 Idiots at one point of time and he spoke to me about PK later also but for any reason we couldn't work together. So when one gets to work with Rajkumar Hirani, it's like an imagination not because of his successes but greatness. He is a good and simple person, who just wants to make entertaining films and to learn that from him was quite amazing."

After Sanju, will Ranbir get lucky again? Looks like we will have to wait and watch!