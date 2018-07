 »   »   »  Arshad Warsi Out? Ranbir Kapoor To Step In As 'Circuit' In Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai Sequel?

Ranbir To Replace Arshad As Circuit?

A Filmfare report stated that a source close to the makers informed them that Hirani might cast Ranbir to play the role of Circuit alongside Munna Bai which was essayed by Arshad Warsi in the previous parts.

The Makers Are Impressed By Ranbir's Act In Sanju

The report quoted a source as saying, "Seeing Ranbir's performance in Sanju everyone is impressed. The makers believe Ranbir and Sanjay will share great on-screen chemistry considering their rapport with each other."

Hirani Would Love To Work With Ranbir Again After Sanju

During the promotions of Sanju, when quizzed about his working experience with the actor, Rajkumar Hirani had said, "Ranbir is a quiet guy who lurks around, but he has a method, I would love to work with him again." Will Munna Bhai sequel be that film? Guess we will have to wait until the makers drop an official announcement.

The Film Is Still In The Scripting Stage

Earlier the filmmaker was quoted as saying to Outlook magazine, " We wanted to do the third Munna Bhai film and even wrote a lot of it, but we were not able to match the script with the first two. Now, I have found something, though we still have to write it."

Ranbir Kapoor Is On A Roll

Post the success of Sanju, the actor features on every director's wish-list. His platter is full of films belonging to different genre which includes Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Karan Malhotra's Shamshera and a romantic comedy with Luv Ranjan co-starring Ajay Devgn.