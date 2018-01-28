 »   »   » Asha Parekh: Deepika Padukone Is The Best Choice For Rani Padmavati!

Legendary actress Asha Parekh who has seen Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat in a screening held recently is all praise for the actress.

The veteran actress shared in elation,"I would like to congratulate Deepika Padukone for her performance.If today I had to make a film on Rani Padmavati, I would cast none other but Deepika, Her grace, when she dances or acts is simply commendable and the "Ghoomar" dance that they've objected to is so beautiful!"



She had earlier told Indian Express, "The nation has gone mad. Believe me, I haven't been able to sleep. I am in a trance after watching the film," said Asha, an unabashed fan of Bhansali's work.

"The work he extracts from his actors... I wish I could become 30 years younger to play a Bhansali heroine. But having said that, I would like to congratulate Deepika Padukone for her performance. If today I had to make a film on Rani Padmavati, I would cast none other but Deepika."



She further added, "I wonder what the Karni Sena is shouting and raging about! There is nothing against the Rajputs in the film. Bhansali glorifies the community like no other film before. History will remember what Bhansali has achieved in Padmaavat. History will also remember what we allowed some section to do to him for mistakes that he never made..."



"Haan ek ghalti unhone zaror kee (Yes, there is one mistake that he definitely committed). He dared to make a film that can rival Mughal-e-Azam in vision and scale," the actress signed off.

Deepika Padukone has been garnering accolades from all quarters for her performance in the film, with a special mention to the sensational climax scene of the film.



Padmaavat has been creating sensation at the box office. Her film has been one of her biggest openings,despite the film not releasing at several territories.



The movie had collected 5 cr on Wednesday, 19 crores on Thursday, 32 crores on Friday and the film has collected 32.50 crores on Saturday as per early estimates.



Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat has been received very well in overseas also, where the performance of the actress has been loved by everyone.



Earlier while talking to a certain section of media, the dimpled lady had shared, "

On behalf of the entire film, we want to thank all of you (media) for being so supportive through everything we have been through. Now, it's time for us to celebrate and see the film do wonders at the box-office now."



She has further added, "I am not someone who has ever been excited about the box-office numbers, but I have to say that this time I am because I think it's going to be earth-shattering."



Deepika Padukone's fans had created a frenzy on social media on the day of release by creating a never seen before unique #DP1stDay1stShow where they celebrated the release of Deepika Padukone's film Padmaavat.