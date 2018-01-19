 »   »   » Asin Shares A Peek-a-boo Picture Of Her Baby Girl On He 2nd Wedding Anniversary!

Asin and Rahul Sharma celebrate their second wedding anniversary today on January 19, 2018 and the couple were blessed with a baby girl on October 2017. The sad part is that Asin and Rahul have not shared a picture of their daughter yet, but thankfully, Asin chose to tease us with a picture today by posting a a picture of her daughter's foot with a ring on her thumb.
She also captioned the picture on her Instagram handle as, "#ARWedding #2years It's the three of us now. Stepping into the third year. Couldn't have asked for more!" Even her husband Rahul Sharma took to Twitter and posted a throwback picture of their wedding day and captioned the image as, "Today I celebrate the best decision I ever made #ARWedding #2yrs."
Baby Girl
Asin shared a peek-a-boo picture of her baby girl on her second wedding anniversary on her Instagram handle.
Happy Family
Asin and Rahul Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on October 24, 2017. She took to Instagram to announce that her delivery was successful.
Match Made In Heaven
Asin and her husband Rahul Sharma met in the most filmy and dreamy way ever possible. It was really a match made in heaven.
Christmas Time
Asin and her husband Rahul Sharma had one gala time during Christmas 2017.
Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor visited Asin and Rahul Sharma's home for dinner in 2017 and had a long conversation with the couple.
Akshay Kumar
It was Akshay Kumar who played cupid and introduced Rahul Sharma to Asin during the shoot of a movie, while they were boarding a private jet.
Right Time
Asin is surely one of the luckiest woman on the planet by finding love at the right time!
Always Together
Rahul Sharma and Asin and head over heels for each other and always post pictures together most of the time.
Holiday Time
They've gone on several holidays since their wedding and we guess there's no stopping them in the future either.
Happy Wedding Anniversary
We hope Asin and Rahul Sharma will sooner or later show their baby girls picture, folks! Also, wishing the couple a happy 2nd wedding anniversary.