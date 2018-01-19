 »   »   » Asin Shares A Peek-a-boo Picture Of Her Baby Girl On He 2nd Wedding Anniversary!

Baby Girl

Asin shared a peek-a-boo picture of her baby girl on her second wedding anniversary on her Instagram handle.

Happy Family

Asin and Rahul Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on October 24, 2017. She took to Instagram to announce that her delivery was successful.

Match Made In Heaven

Asin and her husband Rahul Sharma met in the most filmy and dreamy way ever possible. It was really a match made in heaven.

Christmas Time

Asin and her husband Rahul Sharma had one gala time during Christmas 2017.

Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor visited Asin and Rahul Sharma's home for dinner in 2017 and had a long conversation with the couple.

Akshay Kumar

It was Akshay Kumar who played cupid and introduced Rahul Sharma to Asin during the shoot of a movie, while they were boarding a private jet.

Right Time

Asin is surely one of the luckiest woman on the planet by finding love at the right time!

Always Together

Rahul Sharma and Asin and head over heels for each other and always post pictures together most of the time.

Holiday Time

They've gone on several holidays since their wedding and we guess there's no stopping them in the future either.

Happy Wedding Anniversary

We hope Asin and Rahul Sharma will sooner or later show their baby girls picture, folks! Also, wishing the couple a happy 2nd wedding anniversary.