 »   »   » Here's What An Astrologer Has To Say About Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding Compatibility!

Astrologer Sundeep Kochar has predicted that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will have a great future after their marriage and it'll bring them more success, love and happiness. He also stated that the couple will have a better understanding between each other and the same positivity will be rubbed off on other family members as well.

However, astrologer Sandeep Kochar warned that not everything will be a bed of roses as there might be thorns ahead as both Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja deal with things in a non-diplomatic manner and are straight-shooters in terms of everything. The astrologer stated that the couple must refrain from any sort of arguments as it might end up being blown out of proportion and must solve things amicably.

Sonam Kapoor's Date Of Birth Sonam Kapoor was born on June 9, 1985 in the afternoon and the astrologer predicted that the dasha of Venus in Saturn, will mark the beginning of a beautiful phase in her life henceforth. On Anand Ahuja The astrologer said that Anand Ahuja is a happy-go-lucky kinda guy who is always optimistic about everything. Speaking in terms of gunas, Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor scored 25 and a half out of 36, which is a good compatibility for a married life, asserted Sandeep Kochar. Sonam Will Bring Good Health To Daddy Anil Kapoor Astrologer Sandeep Kochar said that the Sun in Sonam Kapoor's horoscope is seated in the 10th house, which is extremely fortunate for her father Anil Kapoor as it will bring him good health for a long time to come. Their Wedding Was Destiny! The astrologer said after reading Sonam Kapoor's horoscope, that she was destined to marry an industrialist and it all happened according to the planets' plan.