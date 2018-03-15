 »   »   » At Some Stage, I Do Want To Make A Documentary: Rajkumar Hirani

We all know that Rajkumar Hirani is making a film on Sanjay's life, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. But not many would be aware that the BBC had made a documentary on the actor's life in the year 1996. The documentry was titled To Hell and Back.

Recently Hirani attended an event organised by Good Pitch India and the Indian Documentary Foundation, where he was asked, ''Whether he ever thought of making a documentary on Sanjay Dutt's life instead of making a biopic?'' To which he replied, "Certain subjects will be more engaging if they are done in a fiction format and certain subjects would probably be more interesting in a documentary format.''

He added, ''PK was the only film which I started with reverse where I wanted to talk about God and religion, but in the journey of making that film, I realised that I am ending up talking very little about it. There is so much to talk about God and religion that you cannot actually say enough in a fictional format. In a fictional format, it is expected that you have to sugarcoat your story, entertain the audience and still manage to say what you want to say. So, at some stage, I do want to make a documentary."

"There are still unsaid or undiscussed issues that I haven't been able to show in PK, so I want to do a documentary where you can say what you want to say. But in a film like Sanju, I think it's more engaging as a fictional film where you see another actor doing it. If you would simply pick up a mike (microphone) and say, 'Okay, there is a man who did drugs, who had a gun and did other things then', it's boring.''

''I feel biopics are more interesting when you see it in a fictional format. Otherwise, it gets boring. Subjects where you want to say something else like as I said, if I want to talk about God, then I will probably go for documentary but not a biopic," he said.

Sanju is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is all set to release on June 29.

