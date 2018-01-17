 »   »   » Ava Mukherjee Who Played Shahrukh Khan's Dadi In Devdas Passes Away At The Age Of 88

Ava Mukherjee who played the role of Shahrukh Khan's grandmother in the movie Devdas, breathed her last on January 15, 2018.

She was one of the most recognisable faces in the Indian television advertisement industry and played the role of a grandmother most of the time. She had entered the film industry in 1963 and starred in a Bengali movie titled, Ram Dhakka.



She later stopped acting in movies and was seen on the silver screen only in the year 2000 in the Hindi film 'Snip'. Right after Snip, she performed as Shahrukh Khan's grandmother in Devdas in 2002 and continued acting in a few movies titled Darna Zaroori Hain in 2006, Detective Naani in 2009 and The Firm Land in 2009 respectively.



Ava Mukherjee, during an interview with The Hindi in 2002, revealed that she's happy when children recognised her on the streets and called her Daadimaa. She said, "I am happy when children recognise me and call me Dadima." Rest in peace Ava Mukherjee.



