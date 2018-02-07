 »   »   » AWESOME! Deepika Padukone Receives A SPECIAL GIFT From Veteran Actress Rekha

Padmaavat: Deepika Padukone RECEIVES a Special gift from Rekha | FilmiBeat

After receiving praise from veteran actresses like Asha Parekh, Hema Malini, Waheeda Rehman for her performance in 'Padmaavat', Deepika Padukone has now received a special gift and a handwritten note from veteran actress Rekha.

The gorgeous diva wrote a heartfelt letter to Deepika praising her strong performance in the film. She also gifted something special to Deepika. Check it out here...

A source close to the 'Padmaavat' actress shares, "Deepika was elated to receive a handwritten note along with a gift from Rekhaji. It was a heart touching letter from the veteran actress who expressed her awe and appreciation towards Deepika's performance in Padmaavat."



Earlier too, Deepika was seen wearing a gorgeous silk saree that was gifted by Rekha as a token of appreciation for her performance in Bajirao Mastani.



Deepika Padukone is currently riding high on success for her film Padmaavat. The actress has been hailed universally for her power-packed performance in the film.



While speaking to Hindustan Times about the film's success Deepika was quoted as saying, "I don't think words can sum up what I am feeling at this point. There is a sense of being overwhelmed, a feeling of achievement, and sense of gratitude and victory, besides, of course, joy and happiness. I feel as if people are blessing me. This has never happened before.



I have done films in the past as well, and people have appreciated performances and have spoken about success. I also feel a sense of ownership that I never felt before. Last week, I saw a number of people outside the venue of an event I was attending. I felt as if I was [one of] them and that I was theirs. There was a sense of unity, of oneness, and of wanting to protect. "



When asked about who gave her the best compliment, she had said, "People have said really special things like, 'you have immortalised Rani Padmini', or 'you have infused life into her, made her immortal and brought her alive.' In fact, Javed saab (Akhtar) said, 'when one thinks of Madhubalaji and Nargisji, one thinks of Mother India and Mughal-E-Azam. They have done at least one iconic film in their entire career'. Then, he added, 'Padmaavat is your Mother India'.



Deepika has been showered with praises from not only the audience and critics but also the entire film fraternity. Her fans had created a one of its kind First Day First Show fan club to celebrate the release of the film & also got it trending.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,