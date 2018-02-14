 »   »   » AWW! Aamir Khan's Favourite Valentine's Day Song Is Same As Ours

Walking Down The Memory Lane

Aamir Khan reminisced memories related to Pehla Nasha and wished his fans on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The actor also shared that the song is one of his personal favorites.



We Second That, Aamir!

Marking the day, the actor wrote on social media, "Hey guys, listening to my song Pehla Nasha on Valentine's Day! Ideal song for this day :-). And, I must say it's one of my own favourites. Wishing all of you a happy Valentine's Day!

Love.

a."



A Perfect Song For Valentine's Day

Over the years Pehla Nasha has emerged to be synonymous to occasions celebrating love, be it weddings, romantic odes or Valentine's Day, the yesteryear song is touted as the perfect pick to depict the essence of love and continues to be the top favourite love song across music platforms.



The Song Enjoys A Cult Status

Showcasing the lover boy avatar of Aamir Khan onscreen in the iconic youth film, Pehla Nasha has been an audience favorite.



Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar marked the collaboration between Aamir Khan and director Mansoor Khan, the song further was a result of creative innovation in music by the duo. Over the years, Pehla Nasha has been a romantic anthem, with its melody resonating with the masses, 30 years later, the song still proves to be an ode on Valentine's day!







On The Work Front

Aamir is currently busy shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan co-starring Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan. A few days back, Aamir-Fatima's leaked stills from their song shoot went viral on the internet.









